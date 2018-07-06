Avenfield Reference Case decision to be announced at 3:30p.m

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP):Setting aside the plea filed by deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter for delaying the announcement of verdict in Avenfield Reference case for seven days, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court said it would now announce the decision at 3:30 p.m.

Earlier, the decision was scheduled to be announced on 12:30 p.m. which later extended to 2:30 p.m. and then to 3:00 p.m.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB court had reserved the decision in Avenfield Reference case against Nawaz Sharif, Marriyum Nawaz, Capt (retd) Safdar, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.

The NAB court reserved the judgment after defence counsel Amjad Pervaiz concluded his arguments, saying it would be announced on July 6 and subsequently, issued notice to the accused requiring their attendance before the court on Friday.

The applicants requested the court to defer the decision for seven days as they are abroad due to critically illness of Kalsoom Nawaz.