Avenfield judgment to be based on merit, justice: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar Tuesday hoped that Avenfield reference judgement be announced on July 6 would be based on merit and justice.

“All requirements of fair trial were fulfilled during the proceedings, therefore, the verdict will be based on justice and merit, however, the petitioners will have the right to appeal against he decision,” Ali Zafar said while talking to PTV.

To a question regarding implementation of the verdict in the absence of Nawaz Sharif in the country, the minister said the decision would be enforced as soon as Nawaz Sharif returned to the country.

“There are a number of cases in which accused staying abroad were awarded sentence and on their return to the country, they filed appeals against the decision, therefore, it is hoped that Nawaz Sharif will return to the country,” he said.

To another query, the minister said as per law, court proceedings in other three cases, including Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference, would continue simultaneously even after the former prime minister was awarded punishment in the Avenfield case.

Replying to a question regarding any agitation in the country in case possible sentence to Nawaz Sharif, the minister said the court had to issue the judgment according to the law which was its legal responsibility, while in case of possible agitation, the caretaker setup would also fulfill its administrative obligation.

He, however, ruled out the possibility of delay in general election saying that the election would be held as per the given schedule at all costs.

Ali Zafar said the caretaker government had not the mandate to involve in political matters and it must remain neutral.

He said it was the beauty of politics when any leader or worker raises objection against their own party policies. “The ultimate decision will be made by the voters and the party with majority assembly seats will form governments at federal and provincial levels,” he added.