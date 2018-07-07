Avenfield decision exposes Sharifs differences: Qureshi

MULTAN, July 7 (APP)::Vice Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

(PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that differences between

Sharif brothers have been exposed after announcement of the Avenfield

reference case verdict by the accountability court.

Addressing to a press conference at Gulshan Market here, he

said that it was being hoped that Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would

announce the date of his return to the country, but he did not do

so during his press conference.

Qureshi said that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) would

not get any vote of sympathy. He said that other political parties

were copying PTI’s manifesto and trend of public gatherings.