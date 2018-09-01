Australian senator briefed on situation in IHK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):An influential politician from Australia visited Pakistan over the weekend to get briefings on

Kashmir, part of growing international interest in the conflict after United

Nations landmark report on human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Senator Lee Rhiannon, who completed her term as Senator for New

South Wales last month, met in Islamabad with Ahmed Quraishi, Executive

Director at YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir),

according to YFK press statement issued here.

A team of lobbyists at YFK, which works with UN mechanisms on

the situation in Kashmir, delivered a detailed briefing to Sen Rhiannon on the

situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

YFK representative Shaista Safi, from Baramulla

(Indian-occupied Kashmir), briefed Sen.

Rhiannon on prevalent views and opinions within the

Kashmiri younger generation.

The YFK arranged a photo exhibit that consisted of only

verified, dated and captioned pictures from the conflict zone in

Indian-occupied Kashmir, captured by credible international photojournalists

and news organizations.

Sen. Rhiannon received copies of research documents prepared by

YFK on aspects of Kashmir Conflict that require urgent humanitarian attention.

The YFK Executive Director Ahmed Quraishi said that Pakistan’s

expanding influence and relations at the international level will help Kashmir

freedom movement, drawing parallel to the international acceptance that led to

the first UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir.