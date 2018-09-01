Australian senator briefed on situation in IHK

ISLAMABAD, Sep 01 (APP):An influential politician from Australia visited Pakistan over the weekend to get briefings on
Kashmir, part of growing international interest in the conflict after United
Nations landmark report on human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.
Senator Lee Rhiannon, who completed her term as Senator for New
South Wales last month, met in Islamabad with Ahmed Quraishi, Executive
Director at YFK–International Kashmir Lobby Group (Youth Forum For Kashmir),
according to YFK press statement issued here.
A team of lobbyists at YFK, which works with UN mechanisms on
the situation in Kashmir, delivered a detailed briefing to Sen Rhiannon on the
situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.
YFK representative Shaista Safi, from Baramulla
(Indian-occupied Kashmir), briefed Sen.
Rhiannon on prevalent views and opinions within the
Kashmiri younger generation.
The YFK arranged a photo exhibit that consisted of only
verified, dated and captioned pictures from the conflict zone in
Indian-occupied Kashmir, captured by credible international photojournalists
and news organizations.
Sen. Rhiannon received copies of research documents prepared by
YFK on aspects of Kashmir Conflict that require urgent humanitarian attention.
The YFK Executive Director Ahmed Quraishi said that Pakistan’s
expanding influence and relations at the international level will help Kashmir
freedom movement, drawing parallel to the international acceptance that led to
the first UN Security Council Resolutions on Kashmir.
