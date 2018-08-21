Australian High Commissioner wishes Pakistanis on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 21 (APP):Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson Tuesday felicitated the Pakistani nation on the occasion of Eidul-Azha and said the two countries were friends of long standing, who enjoyed an open, friendly and mutually respectful relationship.

“I send my warm greetings to Muslims in Pakistan, Australia and around the world, who are celebrating Eidul Azha and performing the Hajj this year,” Adamson said in her message.

Margaret Adamson acknowledged the contribution made by Muslim Australians, including those of Pakistani origin to Australia’s vibrant multicultural society including more than 12,000 Pakistani students who attend Australian universities each year.

“When they return home, these students become part of our active alumni network and make a vital contribution both to Pakistan’s future and to furthering relations between our two countries,” she said.

The high commissioner said Australia stood with the people of Pakistan in their efforts to build a strong, stable, prosperous and democratic country.

“We will continue to support Pakistan’s development needs through assistance that is inclusive, sustainable and support gender equity,” she said.