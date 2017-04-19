Australian govt offers fully funded scholarships to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP): The Australian government has offered fully funded scholarships to Pakistan under Australia Awards Scholarships Programme in different fields for Year 2018.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan, Australian High Commissioner Margaret Adamson said “we are hoping and trying to increase the number of scholarships for the year 2018 and will keep on enhancing the figures”.Scholarships offered to students for the year 2017 were around 40 to 50, she added.

The Australian High Commissioner said “Australia is ranked at number three in offering education to international students”.

Australia attracts a lot of international students due to which over 2.5 million students have studied in Australia over a period of time, she added.

She said “a strong focus has been shifted towards the gender of applicants in which 50% is focused for female applicants”.

The High Commissioner also talked about the priority study areas that include a broad category of Economic Growth studies which has fields like Agriculture business, Business Management (including MBA), Development Studies, Economics, Water Resources Management (including Engineering). Health and education based studies giving focus to Nutrition studies which is very important for Pakistan, public health; Good Governance, Stabilization and Gender Equality are also part of the Master courses.

Other than Master Programmes, short course fellowship and short course informal learning opportunities are two other focus fields that are being offered under Australia Awards Programme, she informed.