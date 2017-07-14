Australian expertise to strengthen Pakistan TVET training

ISLAMABAD, July 14 (APP): Acting Australian High Commissioner Jurek

Juszczyk Friday hosted a reception for 18 Pakistani private and public sector Australia awardees who will undertake a short course in Australia on technical vocational education and training (TVET) policy management.

The short course will leverage Australia’s expertise to strengthen the

capacity of key public and private sector providers of TVET in Pakistan, a press release said.

Juszczyk congratulated the Australia awards recipients noting that

Australia was recognized as a global leader in TVET policy and management.

“Australia’s TVET sector is based on a partnership between government

and industry and there are currently four million students enrolled in Australia’s training system.”

The awardees will participate in a three-week course, `Strengthening

of TVET Policy and Management’ which will be delivered by the Queensland University of Technology. The course will also include site visits and key meetings in Brisbane and Canberra.

Executive Director of Pakistan National Vocational and Technical

Training Commission, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, and Secretary Industries, Commercial and Technical Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Farah Hamid will join the short course participants.

“Skills development is the gateway to our social and economic

development,” Cheema said adding, “We look forward to having stronger collaboration with Australia in the TVET sector.”

Australia Awards are scholarships funded by the Australian government.

They offer the next generation of global leaders an opportunity to

undertake study, research and professional development in Australia and build enduring people-to-people and institutional links between Australia and Pakistan.