Australian cricket legend advise Pak team to be patient during tour of Down Under

LAHORE, Oct 03 (APP):Australian cricket legend Davised Boon has advised the Pakistan team to be patient when they tour Down Under later this year for the World Test Championship fixtures.

“The grounds (in Australia) are a lot bigger and the guys have to adapt to that. The pitches are obviously different. I won’t say they are the same all over Australia as they all have their own little nuances and characteristics, the biggest one the guys have to come to grip will be bounce and pace.

It is obviously a lot pacier and bouncy here as compared to subcontinent”, he said here in the information made available by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

David Boon is refereeing in the ongoing limited overs series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka said. “It is important for them to be patient. Shouldn’t give away too many secrets and have the confidence to play their own game and adapt to the conditions.”