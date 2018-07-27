Aurangzeb Khan of PTI wins NA-48 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) candidate Aurangzeb Khan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-48 Tribal Area-IX by securing 10,369 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Independent candidate Javed Iqbal stood second by securing 1,279 votes and Independent Pir Muhammad Aqal Shah grabbed third position with 973 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 23.32%.