August 11 a day to renew pledge for welfare of minorities: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Saturday said August 11 was a day to renew pledge for welfare and well being of minorities living in Pakistan.

In a message on the National Minority Day, he said the love of minorities for Pakistan was exemplary and beyond any doubt.

He said from creation of Pakistan till today, the minorities of Pakistan played an exemplary role in the national life.

Imran said Quaid e Azam laid down policy of Pakistan regarding minorities.

Tehreek in Insaf was determined to take steps for the welfare of minorities, he said adding, “We will keep our promise of complete religious freedom and equal opportunities for minorities to ensure their progress and development.”