ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP):People hailing from Kashmir in twin cities Thursday enjoyed the Pahari Folklore of Kashmir presented at the 8th session of Lok Baithak held at Lok Virsa by its research section.

Researcher, writer Malik Bashir Murad and columnist, producer Ishtiaq Ahmed Atish apprised the audiences on the Pahari folklore and language while Amjad Butt a folk singer from Kotli enthralled the audience with Pahari folk tunes from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).