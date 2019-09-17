Attack on Saudi oil facilities could drag Yemen into regional war: UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 17 (APP):Attacks over the weekend on two Saudi Arabian oil sites raise the “terrifying” prospect of Yemen getting sucked into a regional war, United Nations peace

envoy Martin Griffiths has said.

While Yemen’s Houthi rebel group has claimed responsibility for hitting the Saudi oil facilities, US officials have blamed Iran and President Donald Trump has said Washington is “locked and loaded” for a potential response.

“At a minimum, this kind of action carries the risk of dragging Yemen into a regional conflagration,” Griffiths told the UN Security Council via a video-link on Monday.