Atrocities in IOJK fully expose India’s facade of so-called largest democracy: PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday said that the ongoing human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) had fully exposed the Indian façade of being the so-called ‘largest democracy’.

In his message to the nation on Kashmir Black Day annually observed on October 27, the prime minister said the world community, international human rights organizations and the international media were calling India out on the tyranny in Kashmir.

He said the Kashmir Black Day being observed in Pakistan and across the world this year was distinct from the past. On October 27, 1947, India had illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and, on August 5, 2019, it took further steps to unilaterally alter the disputed status of the territory and change its demographic structure and identity.

“Pakistan, the Kashmiris and the Muslim Ummah have categorically rejected this travesty of law and justice,” he remarked.

The prime minister said since August 5, 2019, the scale and intensity of the Indian government’s human rights violations had increased manifolds.

Through the deployment of additional troops and an unprecedented media and communications blackout, that had continued for almost three months, IOJK had been turned into the largest prison on the planet.

“There is a shortage of medicines and essential food items. Thousands have been arbitrarily detained. Thousands of young boys have been abducted, incarcerated in undisclosed locations, and subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment. The Indian state-terrorism has turned even more atrocious,” the prime minister stated.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s demands for immediate lifting of the curfew and communications blackout as well as rescinding of India’s illegal and unilateral actions.

He urged the international community to play its role in ensuring respect for the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people and averting grave risks to peace and security posed by India’s irresponsible actions.

Expressing Pakistan’s unshakable solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister assured Kashmiri people that Pakistan would always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them.

“Pakistan will continue its full moral, political and diplomatic support until the Kashmiri people realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and the applicable UN Security Council resolutions,’ he added.