Atif Aslam to host Lux Style Awards 2017

LAHORE, April 11 (APP): World famous Pakistani singer, Atif Aslam, has been selected as host for the function of Lux Style Awards 2017.

The awards will be given to film and TV artistes, dress-designers, models and singers.

Famous dress designer, Shehryar Yaseen told reporters here on Tuesday that this year the Lux Style Awards function was being organised at large scale. He said that Mehreen Syed and Waleed will carry out live transmissions during the function.

Atif Aslam said that he was very happy to host the Lux Style Awards. He said that he would host the function in a different style to the occasion more attractive.