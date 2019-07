LAHORE, Jul 18 (APP):Four officials of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) were elected to different committees of the Asian Athletics Federation (AAF) at its council meeting, recently held in Bangkok.

AFP Secretary Muhammad Zafar was appointed as member of the legal commission of Asian Athletics Association (AAA) and AFP Advisor Brig (retd) Ghazanfar Ali was inducted as a member of the AAA Ethics Commission, said a spokesman for the AFP while talking to APP, here on Thursday.