At UN, Pakistan slams India for skipping mention of Kashmiris’ plight that PM Khan highlighted

UNITED NATIONS, Sep 29 (APP):Pakistan on Saturday night hit back at India for criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech in the UN General Assembly, saying the Pakistani leader had only put a spotlight on New Delhi’s “indefensible actions” against the Kashmiris and its minorities across the country.

“It is obvious that India neither wants to face up to the truth about its abominable policies and actions, nor does it want others to see it,” Pakistani delegate Muhammad Zulqarnain told the 193-member Assembly while responding to an Indian representative, who described PM Khan’s well-reasoned address as “hate speech.”