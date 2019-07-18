At UN, Pakistan says PM Imran Khan’s govt resolved to combat poverty, hunger, stunting

UNITED NATIONS, Jul 18 (APP):Reaffirming its commitment to achieving the globally agreed and nationally adopted Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Pakistan has told the United Nations that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was determined to deal with poverty and hunger as well as stunting in impoverished communities.

“We are committed to work for the achievement of SDGs through innovative, targeted and focused implementation strategies in the social, economic and environmental fields,” Pakistani delegate Maleeka Ali Bokhari said in the ministerial segment of the Economic and Social Council’s High-Level Political Form on Sustainable Development.