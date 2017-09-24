At UN, Pakistan hits back at India calling it ‘mother of terrorism’ in South Asia

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 (APP): A top Pakistani diplomat has categorically rejected India’s sweeping allegations about Pakistan’s involvement in terrorist acts, and cited instances of the Indian sponsorship of terrorism and aggression against all its neighbours making the country the “mother of terrorism” in South Asia.

“India has considerable experience in the state sponsorship of terrorism in our region,” Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi, Pakistani permanent representative to the UN, told the the UN General Assembly on Saturday evening, while responding to the Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj speech in which she called Pakistan “the pre-eminent export factory for terror.”