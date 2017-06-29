At UN, Pakistan asserts its credentials to become Nuclear Suppliers Group’s member

UNITED NATIONS, June 29 (APP): Underscoring its eligibility to join the
Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Pakistan has called for adopting a transparent, objective
and non-discriminatory criteria to promoting civil nuclear cooperation and membership in
export control regimes.
Speaking in the U.N. Security Council, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said
that Pakistan had taken a series of steps that fully qualify it for joining the NSG.
She underscored Pakistan’s commitment to its non-proliferation
obligations, saying it had been a consistent supporter of the objectives of resolution
1540 (2004), which affirms that the proliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological
weapons and their means of delivery constitutes a threat to international peace and
security.
In particular, the last Pakistani report submitted in May had noted its
readiness to offer assistance to interested States for capacity-building, technical
assistance and training in areas such as regulatory infrastructure in export controls,
among others.
In this regard, she called for the Nuclear Suppliers Group to establish
and adhere to more transparent, objective and non-discriminatory criteria to ensure the
equal treatment of non-Nuclear Proliferation Treaty applicants for the Group’s
membership.
“Pakistan’s strong credentials as an active partner in global
non-proliferation efforts establishes its eligibility to become a member of the Nuclear
Suppliers Group (NSG),” the Pakistani envoy added.
Ammbassador Lodhi, who was particiapting in a debate on efforts to
prevent the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by non-state Actors, said
some states were neither willing to give up their large inventories of nuclear weapons
nor their modernization programmes, and were pursuing non-proliferation with
“messianic zeal” while ignoring the fact that disarmament and non-proliferation were
organically linked.
“Further progress may be impeded by recent developments, including one
of the (five permanent members) states vowing to “greatly strengthen and expand
nuclear capabilities” by outmatching and outlasting potential competitors,” Ambassador
Lodhi said, adding such course would renew a nuclear arms race.
In addition, the granting of discriminatory waivers to some was another
challenge to long-held non-proliferation norms and rules, she said. Such special
arrangements carried obvious proliferation risks and opened up the possibility of diverting
material intended for peaceful uses to military purposes.
Earlier, the United Nations disarmament chief called for stronger
international cooperation to prevent terrorists from accessing and using weapons of
mass destruction, warning that technological advances “such as unmanned aerial
vehicles, 3-D printers and the Dark Web make it easier for terrorist groups to effectively
use such weapons.
“The possibility of non-State actors, including terrorists, acquiring
weapons of mass destruction remains a significant threat to global security, and the
international community must step up its efforts to ensure that the disastrous scenario
of WMD terrorism is avoided,” Izumi Nakamitsu, the High Representative for
Disarmament Affairs, said.
She cautioned that while globalization fosters new opportunities for
economic growth and development, it also allows for greater mobility of materials and
technologies, as well as scientific discoveries and personnel with “relevant expertise to
use and exploit them with malicious intent.”
