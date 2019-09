NEW YORK, Sep 28 (APP):Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad has, from the podium of United Nations General Assembly, called for settling the Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan through “peaceful means”.

In his address to the 193-member Assembly on Friday evening, he regretted that despite the UN resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir, it has been invaded and occupied, saying there may be reasons for this action but it is still wrong.