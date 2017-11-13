Astroturf laid at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):An astroturf has been laid at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said officials from Holland and Australia have come here to lay the astro-turf in the stadium. “The astroturf has been laid but it will take a week to finalize the astro-turf’s finishing stages,” he said.

It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is worth Rs 149 million and has a sitting capacity of 50,000.

“A match between ex Olympians will be played in the stadium once the stadium is finalized,” he said and added this stadium is a gift to the people of Rawalpindi.

He said an academy for male and female players is also in the plan to be established at the stadium. Shahnaz thanked Punjab government, Punjab Sports Board and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi for their utmost efforts to encourage and promote the game of hockey in Rawalpindi.

Speaking about Pakistan hockey team ending on a low note in the Four-Nation International Festival of Hockey in Australia, Shahnaz said it was very disappointing to see Pakistan coming fourth in the tournament.

“If this goes on then the future of Pakistan hockey is gloomy,” he said.