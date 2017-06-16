Astro-turf to be laid in July at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium

ISLAMABAD, Jun 16 (APP): An astro-turf would be laid in July at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.
Talking to APP, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said a green astro-turf would be laid in the Stadium amounting to Rs 50 million. “The whole stadium project is worth of Rs 140 million,” he said.
He said a Holland based company `GreenFields Sports Turf Systems’ would be laying the astro-turf in the Stadium.”
He said the officials of GreenFields Sports Turf Systems would be coming here to lay the astro-turf on July 4 and hopefully in a ten days time till July 14 the astro-turf would finally be laid.
“A national tournament would also be held in the stadium once the astro-turf is laid,” he said.
He said a meeting was held earlier with GreenFields Sports Turf Systems in which they had pointed some minor faults in the field on which the astro-turf would be laid to which the faults were rectified.
Shahnaz thanked the Punjab government and PML-N leader Hanif
Abbasi for their continuous efforts to encourage and promote the game of hockey in Rawalpindi.
