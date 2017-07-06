Astro-turf to be laid at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium this month

ISLAMABAD, July 6 (APP): Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium at
Rawalpindi is all set to get an astro-turf to be laid there this
month.
Talking to APP, Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said a Holland based
company `GreenFields Sports Turf Systems’ would be laying the astro-
turf in the Stadium amounting to Rs 50 million.
“The officials of GreenFields Sports Turf Systems are here to
lay the astro-turf and hopefully in a ten days time till July 14 the
astro-turf would finally be laid,” he said and added the whole
stadium project is worth of Rs 140 million.
“A national tournament would also be held in the stadium once
the astro-turf is laid,” he said and added this stadium is a gift to
the people of Rawalpindi.
He said an academy is also in the plan to be established at
the Hockey Stadium. “We would ask the Punjab Sports Board (PSB) for
their support in this regard,” he said.
Shahnaz thanked Punjab government and PML-N leader Hanif
Abbasi for their utmost efforts to encourage and promote the game of
hockey in Rawalpindi.
