Astro-turf to be laid at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in ten days

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):An astro-turf would be laid in ten days time at the Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP, former Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh said officials from Holland and Australia have come here and have started the process to lay the astro-turf in the stadium.

It may be mentioned here that the whole stadium project is worth Rs 149 million and has a sitting capacity of 50,000. “The astro-turf will be laid in at least ten days,” he said.

“A match between ex Olympians will be played in the stadium once the astro-turf is laid,” he said and added this stadium is a gift to the people of Rawalpindi.

He said an academy for male and female players is also in the plan to be established at the stadium. Shahnaz thanked Punjab government, Punjab Sports Board and PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi for their utmost efforts to encourage and promote the game of hockey in Rawalpindi.