Assistance being sought from Army for transparent census: Governor Zubair

KARACHI, Feb 15 (APP): Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, has said

that assistance has been sought from Pakistan Army for the conduct of transparent census.

He was talking to a delegation of Jamat i Islami (JI) led by

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, at the Governor House here on Wednesday.

Political situation in the province, development projects of

karachi were also discussed during the meeting.

The Governor pointed out that his doors are open for all the

political forces. Equal opportunities are being provided for political activities, he added.

He was of the view that concerted efforts would have to be made

by all those living in Sindh for the process of development in the province.

Zubair said that assistance of Army is being sought for the

transparent conduct of the census. Through electoral reforms, conduct of fair elections would be ensured.

The JI delegation apprised the Governor of the problems of lack

of cleanliness, complaints of the people about K Electric and other problems.