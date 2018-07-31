Askari lauds performance of admin, police during polls

LAHORE, Jul 31 (APP):Provincial Home Minister Shaukat

Javed called on caretaker chief minister Punjab Dr Hassan

Askari at his office, here on Tuesday.

The CM appreciated the performance of police and other

law-enforcement agencies for making foolproof security

arrangements to provide peaceful atmosphere to voters. He

also commended performance of police and the administration

and lauded the role played by home minister and his team.

In fact, he said, police officers and other staff had worked

hard to ensure peaceful elections.

It’s satisfying that Pak Army, rangers, police and other

law-enforcement agencies industriously worked for controlling

law and order situation. Due to effective measures, taken by

the government, he said voters used their democratic

right without any fear or danger.

Dr Askari said Pak Army and rangers extended full cooperation

to the Punjab government for making effective security

arrangements. He said, “It is worthwhile that no untoward

incident occurred on the polling day due to effective arrangements

made by the Punjab government and the general situation of

law and order remained under control during the election process

throughout the province.”

He said foolproof security arrangements were made to provide

peaceful atmosphere to voters and to maintain law and order

in elections.

He said the police officers and officials had given the

proofs of their professional competence by making the best

election-related arrangements and security agencies also assiduously worked.