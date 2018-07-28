Askari grieved at deaths in rain-related incidents

LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasan Askari expressed grief and sorrow over loss of lives due to collapse of roofs and other rain-related incidents in the province.

In a handout issued here on Saturday, he conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

He directed the administration to provide the best medical treatment facilities to the injured persons. The CM said that the government shared the grief of the families who lost their loved-ones in the rain-related incidents.