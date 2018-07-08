Askari felicitates national cricket team

LAHORE, Jul 08 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab

Dr Hasan Askari has congratulated National Cricket team

over its glorious victory in the final match of T20

Tri-Series.

While applauding players, he said that Pakistani players

displayed excellent performance in the field with passion,

determination and hard-work which brought defeat for the host

team.

By winning against Australia, the players have proved

their worth in the world of cricket. Dr Hasan Askari further

added that players of national cricket team outclassed their

competitors in every field as their game was up to mark with

an efficient teamwork, which resulted in such splendid victory.

He said that while maintaining the first position in T-20

ranking, players have made us all proud of them.