Asif Zardari casts his vote in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH, Jul 25 (APP):Former President and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday cast his vote at polling station No. 13 set up in LBOD colony.

Election commission officials have allowed only two media persons to cover the event of his vote casting in the polling station.

Peaceful polling process was remained progress due to strict security measures adopted by the Election Commission of Pakistan with the help of Police, Pakistan Army and Rangers.

No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district till the filling of this report.