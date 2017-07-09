Asif reiterates demand for making JIT’s proceedings public

SIALKOT, July 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and Power

Khawaja Muhammad Asif Sunday reiterated the demand for making

public the proceedings of the joint investigation team (JIT)

probing the Panama Papers issue.

Under the prevailing political scenario, it had become

vital that the nation should know about the two-month

proceedings of the JIT, he said while addressing party workers

here.

Khawaja Asif said several questions had been raised about the

JIT’s conduct. The people must be told as to what the JIT had asked

from Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his sons and daughter,

and other family members, and what they replied.

He said the persons rejected in the politics, including

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, were misleading

the nation by making false statements about the JIT’s working.

He said the prime minister had set a unique example by presenting himself and his family for accountability and advised other politicians, including Imran Khan, to emulate and present thelselves for

accountability.

Imran Khan must have to appear before the JIT to give answers about

the funds donated by the people to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, and how the same were spent and where, he added.

Asif called Imran Khan as ‘Dharna Khan’, who, he said, was the

biggest hurdle in the smooth functioning of political system and

economical stability in the country.

He said Imran Khan was doing politics like the twelfth player

of a cricket team, who had been waiting for an injury to any

player in the field.

Asif said Imran Khan was trying to “fly feather-less birds”

and get his desired results from the JIT.

The prime minister and his entire family, he said, would be

successful in the Panama Papers case with the blessings of Allah

Almighty.

The minister said Imran Khan had showed no-confidence in the

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the PTI had become crazy

to get the desired results from all national institutions by

weakening them.

He said the nation wanted Imran Khan to be held accountable as

well.

The minister said projects under the China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) were being launched successfully, which was a proof

of economical stability in Pakistan.

He said the people of Pakistan were the biggest JIT as they

could make any leader the prime minister and they would make Nawaz

Sharif the prime minister for fourth time by giving a heavy mandate

to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in general election 2018.

He said the PML-N government had strengthened the national

institutions and ensured supremacy of the law and constitution.

It would complete its constitutional term as it had also successfully

foiled all anti-democracy conspiracies by immature politicians, he added.

He said the PML-N government firmly believed in respect of

the judiciary and supremacy of the law.