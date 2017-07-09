Asif reiterates demand for making JIT’s proceedings public

SIALKOT, July 9 (APP): Federal Minister for Water and Power
Khawaja Muhammad Asif Sunday reiterated the demand for making
public the proceedings of the joint investigation team (JIT)
probing the Panama Papers issue.
Under the prevailing political scenario, it had become
vital that the nation should know about the two-month
proceedings of the JIT, he said while addressing party workers
here.
Khawaja Asif said several questions had been raised about the
JIT’s conduct. The people must be told as to what the JIT had asked
from Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, his sons and daughter,
and other family members, and what they replied.
He said the persons rejected in the politics, including
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, were misleading
the nation by making false statements about the JIT’s working.
He said the prime minister had set a unique example by presenting himself and his family for accountability and advised other politicians, including Imran Khan, to emulate and present thelselves for
accountability.
Imran Khan must have to appear before the JIT to give answers about
the funds donated by the people to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, and how the same were spent and where, he added.
Asif called Imran Khan as ‘Dharna Khan’, who, he said, was the
biggest hurdle in the smooth functioning of political system and
economical stability in the country.
He said Imran Khan was doing politics like the twelfth player
of a cricket team, who had been waiting for an injury to any
player in the field.
Asif said Imran Khan was trying to “fly feather-less birds”
and get his desired results from the JIT.
The prime minister and his entire family, he said, would be
successful in the Panama Papers case with the blessings of Allah
Almighty.
The minister said Imran Khan had showed no-confidence in the
Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as the PTI had become crazy
to get the desired results from all national institutions by
weakening them.
He said the nation wanted Imran Khan to be held accountable as
well.
The minister said projects under the China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) were being launched successfully, which was a proof
of economical stability in Pakistan.
He said the people of Pakistan were the biggest JIT as they
could make any leader the prime minister and they would make Nawaz
Sharif the prime minister for fourth time by giving a heavy mandate
to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in general election 2018.
He said the PML-N government had strengthened the national
institutions and ensured supremacy of the law and constitution.
It would complete its constitutional term as it had also successfully
foiled all anti-democracy conspiracies by immature politicians, he added.
He said the PML-N government firmly believed in respect of
the judiciary and supremacy of the law.
Asif reiterates demand for making JIT’s proceedings public
