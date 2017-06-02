Asif questions opposition’s double standards, says PML-N strengthened judiciary

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Hitting hard on opposition for its

apparent contradiction between words and deeds, Federal Minister for

Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif said Friday that Pakistan

Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had rendered great sacrifices to

strengthen judiciary of the country.

“Today, if the judiciary is so powerful, it is the fruit of

our struggle and that of lawyers,” the Minister said while

responding to the address of Opposition Leader, Syed Khursheed Ahmed

Shah in the National Assembly.

He said that since “our blood was included in the struggle and

that was why the judiciary of today was more free in making

decisions and defending the institution”.

He suggested the opposition not to sermonize the PML-N, as it

had played a great role for the last twelve years to strengthen the

judiciary, adding that “the people who were now making hue and cry

were companions of military dictators at the time when PML-N was

struggling for democracy”.

He said that PML-N had always respected the judiciary and

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif always bowed his head before

the supreme institution.

He said the PML-N respected constitutional

institutions also due to the fact that it had great contributions in

strengthening them. “Our constitution as well as the institutions are

very dear to us. We believe powerful institutions will guarantee the

existence of Pakistan, he remarked”.

The Minister said that PM’s one son appeared before the Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) thrice on the orders of Supreme Court,

while his other son was also appearing before the JIT, adding that

all the family had bowed before the decision of supreme court. He

said that it was happening for the first time in the 70 years

history of Pakistan that a sitting Prime Minister had presented his

three generations for accountability.

He said when the then President Asif Ali Zardari failed to

fulfill his commitment to restore judiciary within one month, the

PML-N had left the coalition government to struggle for the supreme

institution. He said that when in October 2007, the PML-N lawmakers

were tendering their resignations the opposition leader was engaged

in benefitting the fruits of NRO.

He expressed the surprise that as why the PPP, which was in

power in the province of Sindh was not conducting inquiry into the

assassination of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He admitted that the Bhutto family had great contributions for

the democracy, however the people here instead of nabbing the

assassin of the late leader were engaged in reaping political

fruits.

The Minister said that he personally had no objection on

providing live coverage to the opposition, saying that the

parliamentarians were representing around 200 million people of

Pakistan so by facilitating live coverage would enable them to know

what is happening in the parliament.

The Minister suggested that the parliament should launch its

own television channel and telecast the proceedings of both the

houses live to help people know what contributions their

representatives are making in the parliament.

On Nehal Hashmi issue, the minister said that it was historic

that the PML-N took a swift action and not only revoked his

membership in the Senate but also cancelled his party membership.

He said that this had happened for the first time in the political

history of Pakistan that a ruling party took such a prompt action.

He said that since Nehal Hashmi was associated with the PML-N,

so his statement was unacceptable for the party and hence it

regretted for that.

He however, suggested the opposition leader to

also put his own house in order and check what was happening there.

The Minister said that the smooth functioning of the

parliament was the demonstration of democratic culture. This

parliament should be remembered for playing an active role for

strengthening the institutions, he added.