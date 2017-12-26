Asif leaves for home after attending trilateral dialogue

BEIJING, Dec 26 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Tuesday left for Islamabad after attending the first China-Afghanistan-Pakistan Foreign Ministers’ Dialogue held here in the Chinese capital.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani also attended the trilateral dialogue, first of its kind since the three countries agreed to establish a mechanism in June, this year.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Masood Khalid saw off the foreign minister and his delegation at the airport.