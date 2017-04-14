Asif leading in sr amateur category

ISLAMABAD, Apr 14 (APP): Col Asif Mehdi is leading in seniors amateur category in the 6th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Golf Cup here at Margalla Greens Golf Club. In the Seniors Amateur category, Col Asif Mehdi from Defence RAYA Golf Club is leading by scoring Gross 71 and Net 67 Whereas, in Amateur category, Raja M Israr from Garden City Golf Club is leading in gross category by scoring Gross 74 In net category and Adeel Shafqat from MGGC is leading by scoring Net 65.

On the first day of Golf Cup, two categories participated which includes Seniors Amateur and Amateur.

In senior amateur category Gross, Maj Shoaib (78) and Lt Col Safi (81).

In seniors amateur category net, Maj Nadeem (70) and Ch Saeed (69).

In Amateur category gross, Ghanzanfer Mehmood (75) and Tariq Mehmood (76).

In Amateur category net, Mohtasim Lodhi (67) and Arsalan Hussain (73).