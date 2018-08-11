Asif Iqbal hopes Imran to steer country out of crisis

LONDON, Aug 11 (APP):Former renowned cricketer Asif Iqbal has expressed his hope that Imran Khan

would steer the country out of crisis and lead the nation on the path of socio-economic

prosperity.

“Imran is fully capable to deal with all challenges being face by the nation and I

am very happy that our former team captain is going to become Prime Minister

of Pakistan,” Asif Iqbal told APP after a function here at Pakistan High Commission.

He said as a Captain of Pakistan Cricket team whatever promises Imram Khan

made he had always fulfilled and keeping in view his past track records he would deliver

according to his party’s manifesto.

Asif Iqbal who is currently visiting London (UK) said that Imran Khan as a

Prime Minister would also do his best for the promotion of Sports in the country.

He also congratulated Imran Khan for winning July 25, General election after which

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has emerged as one of the leading political parties in the country.