Asif Ali Zardari first parliamentarian to sign roll register

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Former President and Co-Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari
was the first parliamentarian who signed the roll register after taking the oath.
Earlier, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq administered the oath from
the newly elected members of the parliament.
PTI chairman Imran Khan, PML-N Shahbaz Sharif, PPPP chairman Bilwal
Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari were seen sitting in first row.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who has been elected to the National Assembly
for the first time, shook hands with Imran Khan and other parliamentarians.
The speaker then read out the procedure for the election of the new speaker
and deputy speaker.
Ayaz Sadiq said that nomination can be obtained from the National Assembly
Secretariat to contest the election of Speaker National Assembly.
Election of speaker , deputy speaker will be held on August 15.
