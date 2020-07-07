Asian Chess to sponsor 20 Pak players for Arbitration course

ISLAMABAD, Jul 07 (APP):The Asian Chess Federation (ACP) would sponsor 20 Pakistani players for the Arbitration course under the International Chess Federation (FIDE).

“Chess Federation of Pakistan (CFP) is trying hard to generate opportunities for Pakistani Chess players. One such opportunity was the Arbitration course from FIDE which had about US$100 fee per player.

Therefore CFP requested FIDE and ACF to waive that fee because our players were unable to afford it,” CFP vice president and FIDE delegate Amin Malik told APP on Tuesday.

He said he received a confirmation from ACF that they would be sponsoring 20 Pakistani players/chess masters for the course.

Amin also asked the players/chess masters to send their particulars along with their qualifications/copy of degrees. “Those who have already sent their particulars should also send again,” he said.

Amin said FIDE has also uplifted the ban of four national players. “With the consistent hard work and struggle of President CFP Senator Kalsoom Perveen, FIDE has lifted the ban on our four players including Amir Kareem, Tanveer Gilani, Muhammad Waqar and Shahzad Alam.”

“These National players were banned because of their issues with the previous management of the Federation. President CFP Senator Kalsoom Parveen had requested FIDE to remove the names of these players from ban who were politically victimized,” he said.

Amin said the CFP president believed in merit and was against political victimization of any player. “CFP will continue its efforts for the betterment and promotion of players in Pakistan,” he said.