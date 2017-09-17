Asia Peace Film Festival to begin from Monday at PNCA

ISLAMABAD Sept 17 (APP): The first ever Pakistan edition of the Asia
Peace Film Festival (APFF) will take place from September 18 to 20 at
the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).
To commemorate the forthcoming International Peace Day,
September 21, 11- country consortium of Asian creative launched a
flagship initiative by organizing a three-day Asia Film Festival
(APFF) in Pakistan.
The festival is being supported by the Ministry of Information
and Broadcasting and National Heritage. As many as 113 documentaries
and other content of about 15 hour from 30 countries would be shown
in three days.
Amjad Bhatti, the chief executive of the festival, said the
selected films of APFF-Pakistan Edition would be screened first at
the Festival on September 18,19 and 20 in Islamabad; second on the
other festivals hosted in partner countries, third in the 30
Universities of Pakistan’s four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan
and Azad Jammu and Kashmir and fourth in several press clubs in
Pakistan.
The PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said cinema is a
very medium for both narrative and documentary being the most
accessible and effective vehicle for promoting social change in the
world. It addresses some very important social and cultural issues
besides proving entertainment at the same time.
He said the APFF would pave a path for the global
communication for peace, originating from Pakistan to help develop
a harmonised narrative for the region.
The finalists of APFF-Pakistan Edition would be decorated with
National Awards from the Government of Pakistan. The finalist films
would be screened as a part of learning curriculum and case studies
at the media and communication departments of universities as well
as at the press clubs across Asia.
APFF would maintain a YouTube channel for a wider
dissemination of selected and awarded films. APFF would create an
endowment fund to establish Asia Peace Film Academy (APFA) in the
long run. Resources for APFF are generated through institutional
support from government and nongovernment organizations as well as
through corporate sponsorships. Individual donations and
volunteerism also add value to the resource base of APFF.
As a future project, APFF has plans to design and conduct
short courses on `film for peace’ engaging Asian universities, press
clubs and media academies. APFF would design and conduct annual
editions of the festival on co-host basis engaging yearly with a new
country of Asian region. First APFF is Pakistan Edition 2017.
More than 800 films from more than 70 countries have been
received by the APFF Secretariat for selection.
The first ever Asia Peace Film Festival is a trailblazing
initiative in the region bringing diverse sectors, actors and
audiences together in one city, under one roof creating an exciting
ambiance of diffusion of diversities; presenting intricate
expressions of multi-cultural panorama; and forging an intense sense
of togetherness through fine arts, film, creativity and innovations.
The festival would be attended and represented by a large and
diverse audiences – bringing together filmmakers, artists,
animators, performers, media wizards, parliamentarians, academics,
social activists and students from almost all countries of Asia. It
would be an inimitable gathering of creative communities and opinion
leaders from the region presenting a cultural Kaleidoscope of Asia.
