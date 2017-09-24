Asia Ghee Mills, Faisal Shaheed football club qualify for final

KHANEWAL, Sept 24 (APP): Asia Ghee Mills and Faisal Shaheed

Football Club has qualified for final of All Pakistan Faisal

Shaheed Floodlight Football Tournament by defeating their rivals

in semi finals.

Both semi finals of the tournaments were played at Sports

Stadium here on Sunday.

In first semi final, Asia Ghee Mills club defeated Pakistan

WAPDA by one goal.

The second semi final was played between Faisal Shaheed Club

and Punjab Police in which both teams suceeded in making two goal

scores each in fixed time. During the extra time, both teams made

one goal each, but during last minute of extra time Afzal Khan

Niazi senior player of Faisal Shahed club made another goal

which took his team to final.