Asghar Khan of ANP wins PK-52 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Asghar Khan has won election from Balochistan constituency PB-23 Killa Abdullah-III by securing 11,154.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) candidate Haji Molvi Muhammad Hahnif stood second by securing 9,401 votes while Balochistan Awami party (BAP) candidate Abdul Khaliq Khan grabbed third position by getting 7,055 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 40.42 %.