Asfandyar, Sirajul Haq cast vote in Charsadda, Dir Lower

PESHAWAR, Jul 25 (APP):Awami National Party (ANP) President, Asfandyar Wali Khan and Jumat e Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq here Wednesday polled votes in their respective constituencies in Charsadda and Lower Dir.

Asfandyar Wali polled his vote at a polling station union council at Muhammad Naray NA-24 constituency Charssada.

Similarily, Sirajul Haq polled his vote at a polling station Jandol Samar Bagh of Lower Dir contesting election from NA-7 Lower Dir-II . Police have made tight security arrangements on this occasion.