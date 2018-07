PESHAWAR, Jul 22 (APP):President ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan Sunday strongly condemned the suicide attack on PTI’s candidate and former provincial minister Ikram Ullah Gandapur on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the ANP chief expressed grief and sorrow over the killing of Ikram Gandapur and injuries of five others in a suicide blast at Kulachi Tehsil of DI Khan.

He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for early recovery of other victims.