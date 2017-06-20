ASF presents flowers bouquet to ICC Champion trophy final hero Fakhar Zaman

PESHAWAR June 20 (APP): Chief Security Officer, Airport Security Force

(ASF), Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar Sher Muhammad Khan Tuesday presented flowers bouquet to the national cricket star and ICC Champion Trophy Final hero, Fakhar Zaman after he landed at the airport.

The bouquet was presented to the national cricket star on behalf of

Director General ASF amid slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

A large number of people, family members, supporters and well-wishers of

Fakhar Zaman greeted him besides showering flowers on the victorious national hero who scored an impressive hundred against arch rival India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final played at historic Oval Cricket Ground in England on Sunday.

The people and cricket fans chanted patriotic songs and raised slogans

“Pakistan Zindabad.”

The young Pakistani team had stunned the world including India and

created history on Sunday by thrashing Indian side by 180 runs in the Champions Trophy finale at The Oval.

Later, Fakhar Zaman was departed to his hometown Katlang Mardan where

people of Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda Nowshera and others districts accorded him warm welcome.