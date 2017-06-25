Asad’s sensational bowling steers Pakhtun Zalmi to victory in Peshawar Premier League Cricket

PESHAWAR, June 25 (APP): Asad Afridi sensational bowling of taking three

wickets including a hat-trick in 20th over guided Pakhtun Zalmi to secure dramatic victory against FR Eagle in the first Peshawar Premier League Twenty20 Floodlight Cricket Tournament played here at beautiful decorated Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

There were hundreds of spectators who enjoyed the thrilling final

between Pakhtun Zalmi and FR Eagles till the last ball with Pakhtun Zalmi secured a dramatic five runs victory, thanks to left-arm Asad Afridi taking three wickets an a run-out in the last 20th over when FR Eagle needed 9 runs in one over.

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan, international

cricketer Sana Ullah Khan, organizing committee of the PPL and large number of spectators were also witnessed. Before the start of the match the players of both Pakhtun Zalmi and FR eagles were introduced to the chief guest, followed by Grand National Anthem.

Pakhtun Zalmi skipper won the toss and elected to bat first by scoring

172 runs for the loss of four wickets with Kamran Ghulam hammered a cracking 51 runs including three towering sixes and five boundaries, Mudassir Ahmad made unbeaten 33 runs with four boundaries, Sajawal made 27 runs not out and Asad Afridi hit a cracking 24 off 12 balls with three boundary. Zubair Khan scored 22 not and Usman made 7 runs.

For FR Eagles right-arm medium fast bowler Waqar grabbed two wickets for

24 runs, Khalid Khan and Shakeel took one wicket each for 28 and 29 runs respectively.

In reply, to 173 runs winning target, FR Eagles was given a good start

by dashing opener Sarwar who hammered a beautiful knock of 81 runs laced with six towering sixes all around the ground and four boundaries. Sarwar bat well and provided a good stand to the team to chase the target but the later batsmen failed to chase.

Only Waqar made 35 runs with three boundaries, Fazal Ullah scored 25

runs with two boundaries were the other contributors, none of FR Eagles batsmen could add any runs in front of excellent bowling by Pakhtun Zalmi bowlers.

FR Eagles thus fialed to chase the winning target and were bundled out

for 167 runs. This was left-arm spinner Asad who claimed three wickets in the 20th over when FR Eagles just needed 9 runs off the last over.

Asad Afridi took three wickets consecutively including a hat-trick and a

run-out in the same over which turned the whole complexion of the game into Pakhtun Zalmi favour and thus Pakhtun Zalmi won the match by five runs.

Gohar Ali took two wickets for 29 runs, Kamran Ghulam took two wickets

for 31 runs. The match was supervised by Mehfooz Sabri and Shehzad Nabi while Nadeem Akhtar acted as official scorer.

At the end, the chief guest DG Sports KP Junaid Khan lauded the efforts

of the organizing secretary of PPL for holding for the time floodlight tournament in Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium wherein teams from Lahore and Islamabad also participated. He said such activities would certainly portray a good name to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

DG said that this Ramzan only in Peshawar three major sports activities

organized under the floodlight including Peshawar Hockey League at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, First Ramzan Foodball League by Mega Sports World at Hayatabad Sports Complex and now Peshawar Premier League Cricket Twenty20 Tournament in Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium.

He also announced that a big Twenty20 Cricket Tournament would be

organized in the month of August this year at newly constructed Hayatabad Cricket ground under the floodlight arrangements. He said every good more regarding sports promotion and holding of tournaments would be supported both morally and financially so that the youngsters could get due opportunities to come and show their skills. Such like activities would give ample opportunities to the youngsters to come up and participate under healthy environment.

DG Junaid Khan awarded winner trophy to Pakhtun Zalmi and runners-up to

FR Eagles. He also announced Rs. 50,000 for the winner and Rs. 30,000 for the runners-up team while Rs. 50,000 for the organizing committee. Junaid Khan disclosed that Rs. 1.5 billion has been allocated for revamping Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium as desired by Pakistan Cricket Board.

He said he recently held meeting with Test cricketer legendary Mudassir

Nazir and PCB officials for establishing NCA like cricket Academy at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium. Facilities of swimming pool, modern-day gymnasium, five-star hotel accommodation, jogging track, and construction of dressing rooms etc would be included in the developmental work, he added.

The reconstruction work at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium would be started

in September this year, he remarked. He said over a billion rupees have been allocated for the next fiscal year for different sports activities by the government.