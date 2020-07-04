Asad visits NIH to review performance

ISLAMABAD, Jul 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Asad Umar on Saturday visited National Institute of Health (NIH) to review the performance of the institute in coping with multiple diseases including novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Executive Director (ED) NIH Maj. General Prof. Dr. Amir Ikram briefed the minister about the role of the institute in controlling the multiple diseases including COVID-19.

Asad Umer was also briefed about the rapid response role of NIH regarding COVID-19.

The minister while appreciating the role of NIH said that the institute has done remarkable work in controlling the COVID-19.

He also visited the emergency operation center and other departments of NIH.