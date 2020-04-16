Asad Umar visits Ehsaas Cash center at G-10/4

ISLAMABAD, Apr 16 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday visited Ehsaas Cash Programme Center here at sector G-10/4 and reviewed facilities being provided to the beneficiaries.

On the occasion the minister directed to increase number of biometric machines at the center so that maximum people could get cash in one day.

Umar said the government would disburse cash worth Rs 12000 to 12 million families under Ehsaas Programme.

He said the government was committed to provide maximum relief to the weak segment of the society at this critical stage.

He added that in order to contain coronavirus, the government had taken decisions in a well organized and coordinated manner.

The minister also talked to the beneficiaries who were waiting for their turn to receive cash and inquired about the difficulties (if any) to be faced by them at the center.