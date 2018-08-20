Asad Umar takes charge of his office

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Finance Minister, Asad Umar assumed the responsibilities of his office here on Monday.

The minister soon after his arrival chaired a meeting of the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, a press release issued here said.

He was given briefing on the overall working of the ministry, its different Wings and sub-ordinate offices.

The minister on the occasion reiterated the government’s resolve to take concrete steps for strengthening the country’s economy. He called upon the officers to work as a team and contribute their best to that end.