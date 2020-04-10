Asad Umar launches Mobile Utility Store Service to facilitate the people at their doorsteps

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Friday inaugurated the Mobile Utility Store Service here to provide essential items of daily use to the people during lock down imposed in the country to avoid spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that the government was committed to providing relief to vulnerable sections of society amid the Corona pandemic.

Due to the closure of markets and lockdown, the Prime Minister directed to provide necessary food items to people at their door steps, he added.

The service would provide wheat flour, sugar, rice, lentils and ghee at subsidized rates throughout the country and it would be available throughout the holy month of Ramazan.

Earlier the Prime Minister had approved a special package of Rs. 50 billion for utility stores, and the government would ensure a smooth supply of essential items throughout the country.

Planning Minister Asad Umar said that initially eight vehicles had been designated for the rural areas of Islamabad.

This service would be eventually extended to the entire country within two weeks.

While commending the medical and paramedical professionals of the country, he also lauded the efforts of district administrations of the country for doing a responsible job.

While responding to a question about easing restrictions after 15th of April, Asad Umar said, the final decision would be made after consultation with the provinces and the Prime Minister.

The Minister was also briefed about the efforts being made by the Utility Stores Corporation to ensure the uninterrupted and subsidized supply of essential items.

Currently, there are 4000 utility stores operating across the country.

During the Corona pandemic and difficulties being faced by the people, the mobile service has been introduced to enhance the coverage of the Utility Stores.

He was told that people would be informed about the arrival of the Mobile Utility Store through loudspeakers and mosques.

MNA Raja Khurram, Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation Umer Lodhi, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad were also present on the occasion.