Asad Umar seeks provinces’ feedback on public compliance of Ramazan guidelines

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday sought feedback from the provinces on the compliance of Ramazan guidelines by the public.

He was chairing the second meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre ( NCOC) during the Holy Month of Ramazan, which undertook a comprehensive review of the implementation of Ramazan guidelines, Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) package, health situation and data integration, an NCOC press release said.

Minister for Interior Brig (R) Ejaz Ahmad Shah apprised the NCOC that the population in urban areas needed to be continuously educated on the guidelines with doing no usual business during Ramazan, however, it was encouraging that the people in villages were observing the guidelines.

“The political leadership, particularly at the district and union council levels, has the most important role to educate the masses on the measure for their safety and well-being,” he added.

The forum dilated upon the health situation and future course of action keeping in view likely projections about the spread of coronavirus in future.