Asad, Shujaat discuss political, economics situation

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):The President of Pakistan Muslim League Ch. Shujaat Hussain and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Monday discussed the overall political, economic situation in the country and issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, the newly elected Members of National Assembly Ch. Munis Ellahi, Ch. Salik Hussain, Federal Minister for Housing and Member National Assembly Ch. Hussain Ellahi were also present.

The speaker said the country was facing challenges like poverty, unemployment, water scarcity, corruption, terrorism and weak economy and the political forces of the country need to join hands to steer the country out of these challenges. “It is my desire that issues of national importance should be discussed in the National Assembly”, he added.

President Pakistan Muslim League and former Prime Minister Ch. Shujaat Hussain thanked the speaker and appreciated his role to run the proceeding of the House amicably.

He said Muslim League supported the government to take the country out of crises. He further said Pakistan Muslim League believe in politics of values instead of power and had always given priority to national interests.

He said due to abortive policies of the previous governments, the country was currently facing economic problems.

He appreciated the steps taken by the present government to steer the country out of the economic crises.