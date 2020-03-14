Asad Shafiq, Omair bin Yousaf join HBL PSL 2020

Naeem Khan Niazi

LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Pakistan international Asad Shafiq and budding cricketer Omair bin Yousaf joined Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators squads respectively for the remaining

matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 on Saturday.

Asad Shafiq and Omair bin Yousaf became part of the HBL PSL V after Pakistan

Cricket Board (PCB) offered foreign players the option to leave Pakistan in the wake

of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health

Organization (WHO).

Asad Shafiq was picked by Multan Sultans from the silver category to make up for the

outgoing foreign players Rilee Rossouw and James Vince.

Similarly, Young cricketer Omair bin Yousaf was included in the Quetta Gladiators squad

as an emerging player after their three foreign players Jason Roy, Tymal Mills and Keemo

Paul left for their countries.

Asad and Omair’s inclusions were approved by the Event Technical Committee comprising

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Khan, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.