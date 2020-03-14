Asad Shafiq, Omair bin Yousaf join HBL PSL 2020

Naeem Khan Niazi
LAHORE, Mar 14 (APP):Pakistan international Asad Shafiq and budding cricketer Omair bin Yousaf joined Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators squads respectively for the remaining
matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 on Saturday.
Asad Shafiq and Omair bin Yousaf became part of the HBL PSL V after Pakistan
Cricket Board (PCB) offered foreign players the option to leave Pakistan in the wake
of COVID-19 (coronavirus) as the virus was declared a pandemic by the World Health
Organization (WHO).
Asad Shafiq was picked by Multan Sultans from the silver category to make up for the
outgoing foreign players Rilee Rossouw and James Vince.
Similarly, Young cricketer Omair bin Yousaf was included in the Quetta Gladiators squad
as an emerging player after their three foreign players Jason Roy, Tymal Mills and Keemo
Paul left for their countries.
Asad and Omair’s inclusions were approved by the Event Technical Committee comprising
PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Khan, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.